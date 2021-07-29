Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Patrick Moster expelled for racist comments: “Catch the camel drivers”

OLYMPIC GAMES TOKYO 2020: CALENDAR, SCHEDULES, DATES AND MEDAL OPTIONS FOR SPAIN

The unfortunate comment was captured by the cameras, prompting the conviction and expulsion by the German Olympic Committee itself. Before taking such action, Moster apologized: “In the heat of the competition and with the stress that we have at the moment, I did not know how to choose my words well at that time. I am sorry and I can only apologize, I have not wanted to offend anyone. We have many acquaintances with roots in North Africa “he commented.

Patrick Moster

Image source: Eurosport

Despite trusting the verisimilitude of Moster’s words, the Committee’s position was firm and irrevocable. “We are convinced that his public apologies for the racist comments he made yesterday are sincere but with this slip Mr. Moster has violated the values ​​of Olympism: for the Germans the team, fair play, respect and tolerance are not negotiable”, declared its president, Alfons Hörman.

Moster has violated the values ​​of Olympism; respect and tolerance are not negotiable “

Nikias Arndt, who at the time of the controversial comments was persecuting the Eritrean Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and the Algerian Azzedine lagab, was affected by what happened with Moster: “I am shocked and clearly want to say that I distance myself from his words, the words used are unacceptable”, published the deminoveno cyclist in the chrono in his social networks.

