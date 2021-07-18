Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Pablo Carreño defends that the absence of Rafa Nadal “has not been a whim”

Pablo Carreño beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-4 and added Hamburg to Marbella as successes obtained in this 2021. Six tournaments accumulates number 13 in the world throughout his career.

The Spanish tennis player after the victory gave an interview to the . agency. In it he commented that it will be a difficult moment to get going when he moves to Tokyo. “It is a difficult moment but they have tried to start the Games in the best possible way. I don’t know how the theme is going to be at the Olympic Village or the arrival in Japan. “

They also asked him about the absence of many of the great rackets in world tennis, especially after the last minute loss of Berrettini. “It is true that there are many casualties and each one has their reasons. Some due to the calendar, others due to injuries. I have given the reasons why I wanted to go from the beginning and that is what I am going to do.” In addition, the loss of Nadal who decided not to attend the Games is an important fact and they questioned him about it and this is what he commented: “Rafa, in the end, is a 34 or 35-year-old player who has already won two medals from gold, one individual and one in doubles. He has played a lot throughout his career. But he had already given up on Wimbledon. It sure was not a whim. Surely you’ve thought about it a lot and what is best for your career. ”

Novak Djokovic has confirmed his presence for Tokyo and will be the favorite to win the gold medal. Carreño, as he answered ., also thinks that it will be like that, but that he has to focus on himself. “Djokovic is above all. It seems unbeatable. It is at a very high level and if there is any favorite in Tokyo it is him. But he is also the rival to beat, the one who has all the pressure behind. Anyway, I don’t notice him or what he’s going to do. I have to focus on myself. “

