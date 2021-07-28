Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Our medalists greeted like heroes at the airport

Adriana Cerezo, A silver medalist in taekwondo and one of the stars of the delegation, he has experienced in his own flesh the expansion that his performance had and the rise of his popularity.

More than a dozen fans waited for her at the airport facilities to show their admiration. The young athlete posed with everyone with great pleasure and thanked everyone for their support. His family was also waiting for him, with whom he melted into a big hug as soon as he arrived, as with Jesus Castilian, President of the Spanish Federation of taekwondo, did not want to miss that moment.

Adriana Cerezo, received like a heroine in Barajas

Image source: .

Tokyo 2020

‘Big in Japan’: The best of day 5 in 10 minutes

4 HOURS AGO

David valero, bronze in mountain bike, also won his ovation. The most exciting moment was when he was reunited with his wife and son and then, the smile on his face could not be erased. Valero will receive this Thursday a tribute in Baza (Granada), your hometown and where you live.

David Valero poses with his medal

Image source: .

Enjoy every unmissable moment of the Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020

Did you know? The favorite pastime of Spanish athletes in the Olympic Village

YESTERDAY AT 12:35

Tokyo 2020

All the medals of Spain in Tokyo: Cerezo, Valero and Chorraut

YESTERDAY AT 10:35