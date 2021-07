Artistic gymnastics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Our Eurosport Experts analyze the situation of Simone Biles

We analyze in ‘Big in Japan’ the withdrawal of Simone Biles in the final by artistic gymnastics teams. The American star has commented that he is not mentally well and that he needs to “prioritize his health.” Our experts and former athletes discuss the importance of being mentally healthy in elite competitions.

