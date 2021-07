Olympic Games

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | ‘Olympic Insomnia’: Nico Abad and the most curious moments in a day spent by water

Nico Abad returns one more day with his section ‘Olympic Insomnia’ with the most curious things of the day. From the immense rain in the hockey game in Spain to the harangue of the ‘Guerreras’ in the game against Brazil. Enjoy the most curious moments of day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

00:06:19, 2 hours ago