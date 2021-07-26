Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Olympic emotions, by Antonio Arenas

“Antonio, I am not going to assist you!” The scream, which catches me completely off guard, comes from the end of one of the large corridors of the Ariake Tennis Center where the media is located. The material author of my brief cardiac arrest is the great Sara Sorribes, whom I see laughing with laughter as she checks my initial astonished face, which soon transforms into a grin from ear to ear. “I’ll wait for you here!” I give him another shout in response. Sara has just accomplished a major feat by beating Ashleigh Barty, world tennis number 1 and current Wimbledon champion. From a distance, Sara had seen how I was running to the venue (I came from hockey) and was aware of my concern that I was late. His “I’m not going to help you” actually meant “don’t worry, I’ll wait for whatever it takes.”

During the interview, about to be interrupted by the spontaneous and emotional embrace of her coach Silvia Soler, the Castellón tennis player acknowledges that she still has goose bumps due to the flood of sensations she has experienced. Emotions are shared and the feeling of empathy between journalists and athletes is transferred through communicating vessels in a unique and enthusiastic way at the Olympic Games.

It is true that we have not even 3 days since Naomi Osaka lit the cauldron of the national stadium, but it has been more than enough time for a girl of only 17 years old to have conquered us all. But truly conquered. Her tears after being cruelly separated from the gold medal in the absence of a few seconds were transformed into a radiant smile (the procession was going inside) when she approached us to be interviewed. If he had told us that he needed a few more minutes to compose himself, we would have understood perfectly. It would be more. It seemed that those who had lost the fight had been us! And then Adriana won her gold.

After conducting the interviews with the televisions that we have the rights to broadcast the Games, a person from the organization tells Adriana that she has to go to appear before the international press. The astonishment of the rest of the Spanish press is logical, since it is almost 23:00 at night and they have not yet been able to speak with the great champion. Adriana replies that no, that she stays to chat with the media that have been working there since early in the morning. Her suggestions are not heeded and, due to the circumspection of the Spanish media, she is forced to go to a press conference. A certain tension is perceived in the environment and a certain pessimism begins to succumb

A few minutes later a curtain is drawn down at the end of a corridor and Adriana appears running towards us. When I write “running”, I do not mean either “steadily, or” rush forward. ” I mean RUNNING. With the silver medal hitting him in the chest, he comes to our zone panting, almost as much as after fighting. This is Adriana, the 17-year-old girl who cares about us and who when she arrives bumps her fists with Almudena Rivero (Marca), with Elenora Giovio (El País) practically apologizing for the delay. Give him another medal, please.

Yes, it is true that the stories that end with a medal have more luster. But at Eurosport we are making a major effort trying to highlight all the stories of improvement and highlight with luminescent letters that any Olympic participation of ours has many chapters of work and sacrifice behind it. Know that Inés de Velasco fell in love with archery reading “The Hunger Games”, see the liberating face of Carmen Martín for having been able to compete in Tokyo despite the threat of COVID, see first-hand that the desire and the Laia Palau’s hunger remain intact or verify the illusion of what it means for Alejandro Davidovich to play for the first time representing Spain is emotional and deserves to be told.

Because there are battles, like those of Carla Suárez, that go beyond sports. They have to do with life and dreams. And after 18 months of dreaming and dealing a winning setback to cancer, Carla has achieved her first professional victories here in Tokyo after overcoming her illness. The first came in doubles with Garbiñe, who later confessed to me how nervous she was because of the desire she had for her partner and friend to win that match, and the second (already playing individual), against Ons Jabeur. “It is exciting. It has not been easy after all that I have lived through. I have freed myself a bit because I had been looking for this victory for months and could not find it, “Carla told Eurosport. She was excited, and so were we. And even more so today after his defeat in the individual table, which has left him completely exhausted. I hope that no one judges us by seeing how our eyes get wet or our voice cracks in these types of interviews. In advance, we ask your forgiveness for this.

