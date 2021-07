Judo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Niko Shera is speechless at Eurosport after being eliminated: “No excuses”

Niko Shera treated Eurosport visibly upset after losing medal options in judo -90kg. The judoka fell in his third fight of the day and had to play the repechage, in which he could not beat the Uzbek Davlat Bobonov in the gold point. The Spaniard acknowledged not having had “good feelings” and not “having excuses”, since his goal is always “gold”.

00:02:53, 13 minutes ago