Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Niek Kimmann, first Olympic gold in BMX

Niek Kimmann managed to win the first gold medal in history in the BMX cycling discipline premiered at these Olympic Games. The Dutchman beat his rivals in a tremendous final where the rain on the track could play a trick. Kimmann, who started as one of the favorites, was proclaimed the new Olympic champion and the first in history in this modality.

00:03:30, 5 minutes ago