Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Mourinho goes totally crazy celebrating Portugal’s first medal

Accustomed to seeing the coach being the protagonist on the benches and in the press rooms, his effusive reaction during the fight that gave the Portuguese country the first medal is going around the world. This moment took place in the middle of the concentration of the Roman team, which is already preparing the start of Serie A.

His compatriot Jose Fonseca took the metal in the fight for bronze that measured the Canadian Shady El Nahas. Mourinho, along with his work team, vibrated during the contest until the final outbreak when the Portuguese victory occurred. It is not wasted to see The Special One like this!

