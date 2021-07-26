Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mountain Bike | Van der Poel’s terrible fall as soon as the race started – Mountain Bike video

Mountain bike

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mountain Bike | The terrible fall of Van der Poel as soon as the race started

Mathieu van der Poel, one of the great favorites for gold, suffered a spectacular fall just ten minutes after the start of the test. The Dutchman miscalculated in one of the jumps and gave a round of the bell next to his bicycle. Luckily it did not come off the embankment and, although greatly diminished and losing time with his head, he was able to continue running.

00:01:28, 16 minutes ago