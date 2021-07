Mountain bike

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, mountain bike | Total madness in David Valero’s bronze medal narrative

The bronze medal of David Valero in the mountain bike event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was lived with emotion and with total madness on the part of Antonio Alix and José Luis Arece when the Granada-born player entered the finish line. A moment lived with the passion that Eurosport commentators always exude.

00:02:07, 2 hours ago