Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mountain bike | The very hard fall of Van der Poel that frustrates his Olympic dream – Mountain Bike video

Mountain bike

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mountain bike | The very hard fall of Van der Poel that frustrates his Olympic dream

Mathieu van der Poel, great favorite for gold in Mountain Bike, suffered a spectacular fall just ten minutes after the start of the test. The Dutchman miscalculated in one of the jumps and gave a round of the bell next to his bicycle. Luckily he did not come off the embankment and, although he was greatly diminished and losing many positions with respect to the head, he could continue in the race.

00:01:28, an hour ago