Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, mountain bike | Controversy in the fall of Van der Poel: he complains that a ramp was removed

There is controversy with the fall of Mathieu Van der Poel that truncated his Olympic dream at the first change. The Dutch cyclist confessed in a Twitter conversation with a journalist from his country that he himself thought that a wooden ramp placed behind some stone obstacles on the circuit itself would continue to be in place during the race. According to his own testimony, that platform was on but later someone decided to remove it and it was the trigger that he could not control his bicycle before that fall.

In this conversation, Van der Poel also confesses that after the race he went to the hospital for examinations to find out the extent of possible injuries.

Their coach assures that they talked about the stage

The ramp mess did not end with those words from Van der Poel, as his national coach Gerben de Knegt: “We have talked about it several times this week. This morning again.” So interpreting his words, Van der Poel should have known that the platform had been removed.

