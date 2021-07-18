Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Missing Ugandan Olympian Runaway to Start New Life in Japan

In that municipality the Ugandan Olympic team has its accommodation and training facilities prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games. The athlete left the hotel he was in without warning and bought a bullet train ticket (“shinkansen”) to Nagoya, some 200 kilometers away, first thing on Friday, according to new details of the investigation published this Saturday by the local Kyodo news agency.

According to Izumisano officials, Ssekitoleko wrote in his note that he did not want to return to Uganda due to the difficult living conditions in the African country and asked the members of his delegation to hand over their belongings to his wife in her home country. The athlete’s whereabouts remain unknown at the moment, although a Ugandan representative managed to contact him by phone on Friday afternoon without obtaining further information.

The staff who supervised the stay of the sports delegation in Izumisano noticed Ssekitoleko’s absence when He did not show up this Friday morning to deliver the required daily covid-19 test. The athlete was in the room the previous night, according to his colleagues.

The weightlifter is one of the nine athletes on the team who was in isolation after detecting two positives in covid upon arrival in Japan on June 19 and who continued to undergo the daily tests stipulated in the Tokyo 2020 anticovid regulations, along with the rest of the team.

