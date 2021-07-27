Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Miriam Casillas, in Eurosport: “Swimming I haven’t had my best day” – Triathlon video

triathlon

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Miriam Casillas, in Eurosport: “Swimming I haven’t had my best day”

Miriam Casillas attended Eurosport after finishing 21st in the Women’s Triathlon of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and acknowledged not having had her “best day” in the swimming section, although she was able to “turn it around” on the bike. The Spanish lamented the bad weather suffered in the test after preparing to compete with “heat” and assured that she was already focused on the “great team” of mixed relay.

