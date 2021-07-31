Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Mingueza’s injury that ended the Ivory Coast goal

Spain got off to a bad start in their match against Ivory Coast. The Mingueza injury As soon as he started, he upset the plans of Luis de la Fuente, who had to introduce Vallejo without hardly warming up. The defender came in cold to defend a corner.

LIVE: SPAIN-IVORY COAST

And as soon as you enter, goal at the exit of the corner kick. A situation that left Spain behind on the scoreboard after a change forced by a new injury to Mingueza, which occurred precisely when the defensive structure should not be changed. Vallejo had not yet settled behind and the Spanish defenders were still adjusting after the substitution.

An outcome that ended in the worst way, with Bailly entering the penalty spot with everything and imposing himself on the Spanish players and overtaking his team. An auction against which Unai Simón could not do anything.

