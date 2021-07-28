Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Medvedev suffers from extreme heat: “If I die, who will be responsible?”

The heat has hit hard Daniil Medvedev playing against Fognini. This is a topic that has been talked about since the day of the inauguration of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, since even number one in the world, Novak Djokovic, among others, please asked the organization to delay the start times of the matches because they are unable to combat the high temperatures.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Schedules and dates The requests of the Russian tennis player, as well as those of many others, have fallen on deaf ears, although he has been able to celebrate his classification by defeating the Italian 2-6, 6-3 and 2-6. However, the Spanish tennis player, Paula Badosa, has not been able to continue and has had to leave the court in a wheelchair due to heatstroke, thus abandoning the competition.

In the middle of the meeting between the Russian and Fognini, in the second set, the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos, asked Medvedev if he was okay to which he replied: “I’m fine. I can finish the game but I can die. Yes I’m dying, will the International Tennis Federation take responsibility? ”

When they finished the second set in which they had tied, the two agreed to use the extreme temperature policy to stop ten minutes between sets. And that’s how Medvedev took a cold shower and jumped back onto the court to win the match. “Even from the first set I felt bad. I called the physiotherapist because I felt that my diaphragm was blocked.”

