Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Medvedev calls for the expulsion of a journalist from the Games

The Olympic meeting between Daniil Medvedev Y Fabio Fognini that finished 2-6, 6-3 and 2-6, gave something to talk about. On the one hand, the extreme heat suffered by both tennis players and Medvedev’s words to the chair umpire, “” I’m fine. I can finish the game but I can die. If I die, will the International Tennis Federation take responsibility? “This was finally solved with a cold shower so that I could continue playing.

On the other hand, at the end of the meeting with the Italian tennis player, a journalist asked a question that immediately bothered Daniil Medvedev. “Are Russian athletes carrying a stigma of cheating at these Olympics? How do you feel about that?” To which the Russian athlete responded offended: “It is the first time in my life that I am not going to answer a question. You should be ashamed of yourself. I think you should veto him from these Olympic Games, I do not want to see him again.”

Russia is partially sanctioned from these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as well as the Winter Games in Beijing 2022 and more international competitions for having manipulated data from anti-doping laboratories.

