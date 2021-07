Artistic gymnastics

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Marina González has fun in the Villa: her new TikTok with Roxana Popa

The 19-year-old gymnast of the Spanish Olympic team Marina González, who will compete in artistic modality at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, continues to prepare for the competition in the Japanese capital with the most positive attitude and the best rhythm. The Catalan has published a new Tik Tok with her partner Roxana Popa delighting with dance movements.

00:00:33, 9 minutes ago