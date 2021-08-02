Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Lydia Valentín, very optimistic despite her retirement: “There is still Lydia for a while”

The triple Olympic medalist (gold in London 2012, silver in Beijing 2008 and bronze in Rio de Janeiro 2016), who lifted a total of 225 kilos in the test (103 in snatch – she could not with 106 – and 122 in her first attempt in two halves), she was second in her group after South Korean Kang Yeoun-hee, who lifted 231 kilos (103 and 128). Despite finishing in one of the top positions in her group, the 36-year-old ponferradina, it was clear from the beginning that those in Tokyo were not his Games.

I know myself perfectly and I know how I am technically, how I move the weights days before. I didn’t train for three days, yesterday I did some mobility and it’s been many years now, you know it can’t be. Miracles, no.

The barbell reported that in the last few days he had been having hip problems, which he was dragging from Spain, and that this week he was not even clear if he could compete or not. “They infiltrated me here in the Villa, with how complicated it is, because otherwise I would not have been able to compete,” he said in a mixed zone.

“Now to recover one hundred percent, it is what interests me the most”, said Valentín, who is clear that he does not want the end of his sports career to come with the strange professional and Olympic situation to which he has been dragged in Tokyo 2020.

This It was the first time that the Spanish competed in the -87 kg. Her usual category is 76 kilos, but a gastroenteritis left her out of the European Championship and “upset her so much” this year, with changes in the federation that made her feel “super lost” and a division change that forced her to go up. a lot of weight in a short time, giving him “health problems, obviously.”

The weight lifter also had critical comments for the International Weightlifting Federation, of which she said that “she does what she wants and that is not good for the athlete.”

Thinking about Paris 2024

“I would have liked to have finished my sports career in the Olympic Games, in my weight class and without all this mess that has happened this last year, with the Olympic cycle so good that I had done since 2017,” said Valentín, who said that look now to Paris 2024.

“In the end I also want to be in the Olympic Games as I am and in my weight category and give my best, and now I am left with a very strange feeling, and I do not like to leave like that, “he concluded.

