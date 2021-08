Weightlifting

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Lydia Valentín, launched for the final: 103kg and first position

Lydia Valentín made a 103kg snatch in the -87kg category. The Spanish, who made her debut at the Tokyo Olympics, thus placed first in group B, despite later failing in her attempt to lift 103kg. Lydia is now waiting for the two times and the group A marks to see if she can fight for the medals.

00:01:00, 40 minutes ago