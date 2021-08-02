Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Lydia Valentín cannot finish her participation and the medals are complicated

Spanish weightlifter Lydia Valentín withdrew from group B of the -87 kg category at the Tokyo Olympics after lifting 225 kg and without exhausting his attempts in both times. After picking up 103 in the snatch (he couldn’t hit the 106) and 122 on his first attempt in two halves, he gave up the next two.

Weightlifting | Lydia Valentín, launched for the final: 103kg and first position

The three-time Olympic medalist was thus second in her group after South Korean Kang Yeoun-hee, who lifted 231 kilos (103 in snatch and 128 in two times) and would be ahead in the medal options, in the absence of group A in the next few hours. The Chilean María Fernanda Valdés, the Dominican Crismery Santana, the Ecuadorian Tamara Salazar and the Venezuelan Naryury Alexandra Pérez Reveron will participate in it.