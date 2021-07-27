Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo: “The first thing is to go through the group and then dream” – Beach Volleyball video

Beach volleyball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo: “The first thing is to pass the group and then dream”

Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo conceded their first defeat at the Tokyo Games, before Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman 2-0 (21-13 and 21-16), but they maintain their hopes of continuing to fight in Group B. Afterwards of the meeting they affirmed that “they have come out with very clear ideas and have been very constant.” In addition to waiting to pass the group stage and then “dream”.

00:03:24, 17 minutes ago