Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo burst into tears after their last match together – Beach Volleyball video

Beach volleyball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo burst into tears after their last match together

The Spanish couple made up of Lili Fernández and Elsa Baquerizo said goodbye to the women’s beach volleyball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics after falling 2-0 (21-13 and 21-13) on Monday against Canadians Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana- Paredes in the round of 16. In the subsequent interview they could not hide the tears as it was their last match together at the Olympics.

00:02:18, 2 hours ago