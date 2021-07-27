Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Legend Tony Hawk’s foreboding tweet

Six years ago, in 2015, skateboarding legend Tony Hawk found a video that caught his eye surfing the web. It was about a girl dressed as a fairy doing tricks on stairs riding a skateboard.

“I don’t know about this, but it’s amazing: a Brazilian fairytale heelflip by Rayssa Leal,” Hawk wrote.

Six years later, this girl, then only five years old, got silver in the skate debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. “It’s fantastic to be here in Tokyo … When I return to Brazil, the first thing I will do is say to my friends that I got it, and that all my efforts paid off, “said the young woman.

