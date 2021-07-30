Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, judo | Riner falls in the quarterfinals! The dream of the third gold is gone – Judo video

Judo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, judo | Riner falls in the quarterfinals! The dream of the third gold disappears

Teddy Riner fell in the quarterfinals of the category of more than 100 kilos in judo, so this discipline will have a new champion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, after the French’s two consecutive golds in London and Rio de Janeiro. In an even match, the great favorite fell to the athlete of the Russian Olympic Committee, Tamerlan Bashaev, who beat him in the golden technique.

00:02:42, 19 minutes ago