Judo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Judo | María Bernabéu says goodbye in the first round against Taimazova

The Spanish judoka María Bernabéu said goodbye to the first exchange of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after falling in her first fight against the Russian Madina Taimazova. Bernabéu lost by waza-ari and puts the only medal hopes of Spanish judo in the hands of Niko Shera.

00:01:36, 2 minutes ago