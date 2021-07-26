Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Jorge Campillo will replace Jon Rahm after his positive in coronavirus

Already there’s a substitute for Jon Rahm in the games. Jorge Campillo has been chosen to replace the number one in the world and represent Spain in these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, accompanying Adri arnaus in the Spanish team. This was announced by the PGA Tour through their social networks. “Jorge Campillo will replace Jon Rahm as representative of Spain in the Olympic Games” reported the American circuit.

Campillo

Image source: Imago

After Rahm’s positive in the third and last coronavirus test in Tokyo, the technical director of the Spanish Federation, Ignacio Gervás, went to work to find a new candidate. Finally it will be the Extremadura who will land on Wednesday at 17:30 in Narita three days before the start of the competition.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Golf: The cool bags of Spanish golfers for Tokyo

07/12/2021 AT 13:11

Jorge was excited about this opportunity as a result of the Jon Rahm’s second positive in less than two months. The one from Barrica had been vaccinated by Janssen a few days before his trip to Tokyo, but the Spaniard tested positive again and leaves an Olympic event where he started among the favorites.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Carlota Ciganda and Azahara Muñoz will represent Spain at the Olympic Games

06/29/2021 AT 12:09

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Sergio García resigns from Tokyo and Cabrera Bello will not go either; Arnaus will accompany Rahm

06/22/2021 AT 08:21