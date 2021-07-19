Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Irene Sánchez-Escribano: “I already saw myself there, I had the suitcase packed with all the clothes”

First of all Irene, how are you?

“Well, well let’s see, I’m calm and I have moments because when I think about it or they ask me a little more in depth about the subject, then I get excited because in the end it is a lot of work that I have done these years, a very great illusion that I had. In addition, everything was already prepared and it is difficult to get used to the idea, with one foot almost in Tokyo, that I have to stay at home. Still I am calm. ”

In the letter published on social networks announcing your untimely injury, you said goodbye stating that you had already cried enough but that you still had tears left, do those tears still appear five days later?

“Yes, sometimes yes. When I think about it a bit about everything and now seeing that people are already traveling there, in the end it is inevitable to feel that way when watching social networks, I will try to see them as little as possible, but in the end I am seeing what what I had to do and how people keep training … it’s hard, but hey, it’s normal for a tear to escape even though I’m calm and even though I know that I’ve done everything possible and everything that has been in my power to go. This has been totally uncontrollable and unpredictable and I have not been able to avoid it in any way. It hurts a lot, I wanted to be there, I could already see myself there, I already had my suitcase packed with all the clothes … “

They have been preparing this Tokyo 2020 event with great enthusiasm for years and a few days after starting to live your dream, it escapes. How close or far do you see the Paris 2024 Games?

“Well, the reality is that they are not very far because in the end three years go by very quickly, but it is true that we have been thinking about Tokyo for a long time, since 2019 when I achieved the Olympic minimum, two years have passed, it has also been delayed Everything because of the pandemic and the wait has been very long. We had been with this goal in mind for a long time and now thinking about Paris makes me feel heavy. Although I know that I will continue training because I want to continue dedicating myself to athletics, if my body He leaves me and he recovers well from this injury, of course. “

Irene, this was going to be your Olympic debut, how did you imagine it?

“Well, I was in the best shape of my life, doing workouts that I had never done before and that made me think that I could run a personal best around 9:20”, which was the idea I had. in Monaco last week. But the truth is that in Monaco I was ghastly (laughs). An athlete fell in front of me when I passed an obstacle and I had not passed it yet, so I had to stop short in the middle of the race because if I continued with my rhythm I was going to step on it and we were going to hurt each other. The big group got away and I had to run solo and that’s more difficult. But hey I think it would have been around 9:20 “and I think that mark is to be fighting for Spain in the Tokyo final. Although it is complicated in general, my discipline is relatively young, the 3,000 female obstacles joined later to the Olympic Games and that has given rise to athletes from new generations and the level is rising. Even so, I imagined everything as if I were in a dream “

When these Games begin, do you think you will want to sit in front of the television to watch the athletic events, or will you prefer to avoid it so as not to think about what could have been?

“Well, I don’t know what I’m going to like, the truth is, right now I’m telling you that I’m calm, but when I see social networks, I put down my mobile (laughs), I turn off the screen and leave it because I don’t want to see it. Maybe When the time comes to see my colleagues, I will feel like it, but I don’t know. I know there are people I’m going to see for sure, because I’m interested in what they do but maybe I don’t see my proof, I don’t know. I won’t tell you until the time comes. Besides, if the tests were at six in the afternoon … but at dawn I might fall asleep and that’s it (laughs). We’ll see what I want at that time. ”

What were you most excited about about your first participation in the Olympic Games? Meet a specific athlete, the stay at the Olympic Village, the opening ceremony …

“I think these Games are going to be atypical regardless of my presence or not, because of the pandemic many PCRs have to be done, every day an antigen test and a lot of control for the virus in general. I mean by this that mobility in the Villa Olímpica was going to be quite limited. But hey, it is definitely an Olympic Games so more than less you will always have contact with other athletes, which in the end is very exciting and is what makes the difference with other world competitions that We live with certain regularity. I’m going to miss that, but perhaps one of the things that hurts me the most is not being able to share them with Marta Pérez, who is my partner and my friend … (sighs), (cries), we were going to Debuting together, it hurts me not to be there with her because we have followed this path together. It is a horror to miss my debut that has cost me so much to achieve, so many years, so much sacrifice for this. The illusions are over but hey … nothing happens “.

In recent days there have been numerous public displays of support that you have received from the Spanish athletics family. Is there one that has been particularly special because of its content or because of the person who dedicated it to you?

“Well, especially from the people who are closest to me, from all around me. But it is true that I have received a lot of support, a lot of precious messages from people who did not expect me. Also very beautiful messages from people whom I have inspired. at some point in his life to do something and well, that is something that makes me feel good, because since nothing is going to take me to Tokyo, I have assumed that, because at least I know that in addition to enjoying what I do because it helps other people to get ahead and have the strength to face certain situations. It is our role as athletes to transmit good values, so if I’m doing it well then I’ll stick with that “.

What are your next goals?

“Well, my next more short-term goals are, first and foremost, to heal myself, to think about what comes day to day that in the end is what we have left, we think we have the Games there but then it is very difficult to get there. Anything can happen to you at any time, like what happened to me and you are left with nothing. I want to enjoy the day-to-day life above all and think about the next European Cross Country Championship, also the World Cross Championship. in the United States, but above all I have to think about recovering slowly and enjoying the moment. “

How is your foot, do you hear from the doctors?

“Today I have been to the doctor and he has told me that the injury has a good prognosis and that soon I will be able to lift my foot now, that at the moment I am on crutches. A bone fracture takes 6 to 8 weeks and they have told me that they will have to see if there is a lot of edema or not and based on that, then decide whether to do another test and that will tell me if I can plant next week or wait another three weeks. But hey, whatever it is, it has a good prognosis It is probably a stress fracture, there are many kilometers I do a year and this time the foot has not held and that’s it. I hate crutches and go limp everywhere (laughs). I feel lucky to surround myself with good people”.

