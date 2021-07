Water polo

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 I Video summary of the Netherlands-Spain: Defeat that does not endanger the quarters (14-13)

The women’s water polo team conceded the first defeat in Tokyo 2020 when they fell to the Netherlands 14-13 in a match in which they lacked the clarity of other games against a direct rival, in defense and in attack. Spain will face Australia on Friday (12.50) in the other great match of the group for Miki Oca’s.

00:01:35, 11 hours ago