Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Hugo González, after the final: “The objective was to swim faster than in the semis” – Swimming video

Swimming

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Hugo González, after the final: “The objective was to swim faster than in the semis”

Hugo González was sixth in the final of the men’s 100-meter backstroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Spanish swimmer went from low to high on lane 1 and ended up beating his personal best time. After that he spoke with Eurosport and commented that the goal he set was “to swim faster than in the semifinals” and wanted to send a message to all the young people, “Enjoy what you do”.

00:01:16, 13 minutes ago