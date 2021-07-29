Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Hockey (F) | Video summary Spain-China: overwhelming victory to bring the pass closer (2-0) – Field Hockey video

Hockey grass

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Hockey (F) | Video summary Spain-China: overwhelming victory to bring the pass closer (2-0)

The women’s hockey team took a giant step towards the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Games by achieving their second victory over China, which they defeated 2-0 in a match resolved in the first half, in which it was clearly superior, with few occasions of the Asian ones. The ‘redsticks’ have two consecutive victories, and they must win so as not to complicate their passage to the quarterfinals.

