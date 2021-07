Cycling

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | He didn’t stop pedaling and they had to stop him! The viral image of Roglic entering the finish line

Primoz Roglic left a curious image as soon as he crossed the finish line in the cycling time trial of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Slovenian set the best time and won the gold, but he did not stop pedaling without realizing that he had finished. The circuit technicians had to stop him with a yellow flag.

00:01:04, 15 minutes ago