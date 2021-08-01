Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Handball | Spain-Argentina: Placid victory before the quarterfinals (36-27) – Handball video

Handball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Handball | Spain-Argentina: Placid victory before the quarterfinals (36-27)

The Spanish handball team returned to the path of victory after the defeat against France. The “Hispanics” are already waiting for a rival in the quarterfinals after beating Argentina by a clear 36-27, which says goodbye to the Olympic tournament without knowing victory. The Spaniards finish second in Group A having won four of the five games played in this group stage.

00:01:45, an hour ago