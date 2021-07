Handball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, handball | Handball | Hombrados analysis: “Winning Norway like this is a rush”

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | José Javier Hombrados analyzes the agonizing victory of Spain against Norway: “It is an emotional rush to win like this”, referring to the penalty scored with the time expired that gave the victory to the Hispanics.

