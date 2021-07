Handball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, handball (F) | Spain-Brazil: The ‘Guerreras’ continue to grow (27-23)

Spain defeated Brazil 27-23 and thus achieved its second consecutive victory after losing the first match against Sweden. The ‘Guerreras’ went from less to more in the game and thanks to a great defensive work they were able to achieve a victory that brings them closer to the quarterfinals.

00:01:39, 33 minutes ago