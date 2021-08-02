Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, handball | Did you know? Sweden, the latest Olympic disappointment for Hispanics

It was April 10, 2016 in Malmö. So far, the latest disappointment for Hispanics at an Olympics. Specifically, on the way to Rio de Janeiro in 2016. A date to forget in which Spain was left, forty years later, of an Olympic event that he had not missed since 1976. It happened in a strange pre-Olympic in which the national team was framed with Iran, Slovenia and Sweden, to play in yellow territory.

A tough battle with three very powerful teams that pushed one off the road to Brazil. Hispanics came in a great moment after harvesting the 2013 World Cup, bronze in the European of 2014, a commendable fourth place in the intercontinental event of 2015 and a sterling silver in the continental of 2016. Despite this, the Olympic place was awarded directly to the winner of the last World Cup of the cycle (2015) and European (2016). Y the decision of the IHF not to do it at home after the good results of the Spanish team, where the economic offer prevailed, It was the first stone on the road to Brazil.

Handball | Spain-Argentina: Placid victory before the quarterfinals (36-27)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Did you know? Sweden, a tough rival who brings back sweet memories (06:15)

6 HOURS AGO

The phase was very competitive. Iran as a luxury guest in a fierce fight between Spain, Slovenia and Sweden. The Hispanics did not enter well, falling clearly (and ultimately decisive) 21-24 against the Slovak team. Sweden, motivated by playing at home, took the victory on the second day by the minimum against the Central Europeans. The thrashing of Iran was a procedure before the most important day. Spain needed to beat Sweden by three goals, away from home.

Manolo Cadenas’s men showed their faces and played a very complete game in Malmö, arriving with the necessary advantage to the final minutes. But nevertheless, A penalty from Gideon Guardiola with five seconds to go over Andreas Nilsson put an end to the aspirations of the Hispanics. Ekberg transformed the seven-meter throw and Spain had no time to react. It was the most cruel and bitter triumph in the modern history of the men’s handball team (23-25).

A date marked in red that served as a prelude to recent successes in recent years, from the hand of Jordi Ribera. Two consecutive Europeans (2018 and 2020), never before achieved by the national team. One of them, precisely before the Swedish team, in a final to remember. And it is that against Sweden everything began, the change towards success and the renewal (minimal but essential) of Hispanics. An evolution that seeks its high point in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in the key game in access to medals. Because if this team has shown something, it is ambition, sacrifice and struggle. And strength to get up.

Handball I Spain-Norway: Victorión on the horn (28-27)

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Handball I Brazil-Spain: overwhelming victory to excite the quarterfinals (25-32)

07/28/2021 AT 12:33

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Handball I Spain-Norway: Victorión on the horn (28-27)

07/26/2021 AT 09:09