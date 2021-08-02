Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, handball | Did you know? Sweden, a tough rival who brings back sweet memories (06:15)

The men’s handball quarterfinals of these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that face Spain and Sweden early morning from Monday to Tuesday (6:15) it will be the repeat of the 2018 European finaldisputed in Croatia in 2018 where the Hispanics clearly prevailed by 29-23. Despite the fact that the Swedes are always one of the most dangerous teams, in recent years, the Spanish team has always managed to beat Nordic.TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES: CALENDAR AND SCHEDULES

Sweden fell in the final of the 2021 World Cup against Denmark, a team that eliminated Spain in the semifinals. Mikkel Hansen was too much for both Spaniards and Swedes and ended up lifting the trophy as MVP of the tournament. The yellow team got a medal in a world championship 20 years later after standing out in European championships. But despite its recent good results and potential, Hispanics have been managing to submit them since 2018 when they won the final of the European championship.

Hispanics celebrate the victory in the 2018 European final against Sweden

What’s more, in October 2018 the Swedes fell again to Jordi Ribera’s at an EHF Euro Cup match in Malmö and they repeated defeat in the second leg which was played in Almería in June 2019. Since that victory, the Spanish team managed to revalidate the 2020 European title hosted by the Nordic country itself. Spain beat Croatia in the final in Stockholm to mark another achievement for this historic generation.

