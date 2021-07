Handball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, handball | Carmen Martín: “This is the attitude we want on the field”

The captain of the Spanish handball team, Carmen Martín, was happy but cautious after the victory of the ‘Guerreras’ against France. A fundamental victory after the bad debut against Sweden that shows the capacity of Carlos Viver’s team. The Andalusian player believes that the team must maintain this attitude in the next matches to get closer to the quarterfinals.

