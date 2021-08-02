Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Golf | Schauffele is crowned in Kasumigaseki

Schauffele presented this Sunday a card with 67 strokes to finish with a total of 266, one less than the Slovak Rory Sabbatini, who took silver after a spectacular tour with 61 impacts, and the Taiwanese CT Pan won the bronze in an exciting tiebreaker with six other players. The American was able to obtain what one day his father, Stefan, took away from a drunk driver in Germany the option of competing in a decathlon at the Seoul’88 Games. He lost the sight of one eye, had to go through several surgeries and decided to go to San Diego, where the new Olympic champion was born 27 years ago, who relieves Justin Rose, winner in Rio 2016.

He lacks a ‘big’ in his record. He has been close on more than once, the last one at this year’s Augusta Masters, but a mistake on the 16th hole prevented him from finishing with the victory, which went to Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama. He arrived in Tokyo as one of the favorites in the absence of the first two players in the world ranking, the Spanish Jon Rahm and his compatriot Dustin Johnson, and although he started ‘quiet’, with a 68, he made the jump on the second day with a 63. He resisted on Saturday with 68 and in the final round he knew how to maintain his advantage.

In the first half of the tour he was full. He did not give his rivals a choice. Four birdies on holes 1, 2, 5 and 8 allowed him to lead the title. He missed in the 14th, but a great approach blow in the 17th allowed him to lower his score again and ensure the victory that he sealed with the pair in the last, since Rory Sabbatini, a Slovakian nationalized in 2019 after being born in South Africa, had given a tremendous blow on the table with an incredible 61, the best lap in the history of a Games.

The rest of the applicants starred in an absolutely spectacular fight. Some fell and others joined the fight, such as the Taiwanese CT Pan, the American Collin Morikawa and the Englishman Paul Casey, who had to play the bronze in a tiebreaker with the Chilean Mito Pereira, the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz, the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama. The podium was to be played on holes 18, 10 and 11, and so on. The Japanese said goodbye with Casey on the first hole of the playoff after bogeying; the others held out in the second after signing the pair again; and in the third McIlroy, Pereira and Muñoz fell from the fight before the birdies of Pan and Morikawa.

Arnaus 30º, Campillo penultimate

The Spanish Adri Arnaus concluded his participation in the men’s golf tournament of the Tokyo 2020 Games with his best round of the weekend, with 67 impacts, which finally allowed him to climb seven places and finish in the thirty-eighth. Arnaus, who after the first two days kept options to fight for the privileged positions, squandered his options in the third with a 74, so he faced this final day with the mission of recovering sensations and enjoying the Olympic competition.

The Catalan completed a good round with four birdies on holes 1, 9, 14 and 18 and an eagle on 17, and made two mistakes on 2 and 10. He finished in 38th place with an aggregate of 278 impacts (-6), far from privileged positions. On the other hand, Jorge Campillo, from Extremadura, who agreed to compete after Jon Rahm was killed by covid-19, returned to his old ways and put an end to the recovery outlined on Saturday by closing with 75 for a total of 289 (+5 ), which leaves him penultimate in the table just ahead of Czech Ondrej Lieser.

