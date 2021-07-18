Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Germany abandons its friendly match against Honduras for an alleged racist insult

The game ended five minutes earlier with a score of 1-1. The German players left the field after Jordan Torunarigha suffered racial abuse, ”wrote the official account of the German team on Twitter. “When one of our players suffers racial abuse, playing is not an option”, expressed his coach, Stefan Kuntz.

For its part, the Honduran Football Federation also used social networks to defend itself against the accusations: “Game ended by abandonment due to a German player alleged an alleged racist insult by a Honduran national team. The Honduran Football Federation on the subject expresses that the situation is due to a misunderstanding on the field of play ”, communicated.

