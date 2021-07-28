Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Gasol turns to Biles: His message of support after his crisis

“All my support for Simone Biles. Mental health is a key factor in our health and MUST always be a priority. We need the world of sport to focus on mental and emotional well-being much more. Thank you for using your platform, you are a true champion, “wrote the player of the basketball team.

Simone Biles: “I must not put my health at risk”

Tokyo 2020

What you missed this morning: Carreño’s triumph and Niko Shera’s firm step

Simone biles was left out of the Olympic team final after doing only the first exercise, the jump: a bomb on the waterline of the US team, which lost a competition for the first time since 2010 and had to cede the Olympic throne to Russia ( 169.58 points). The federation claimed it was a health issue.

Artistic gymnastics | The last jump of Simone Biles before retiring

Upon reaching the mixed zone, Biles left this reflection of the NBC cameras: “Physically I was fine, I looked in good shape, but internally I needed to step aside. Now I need a few days to try a new start. “In addition, he denied an ankle problem, as has been speculated:” My pride is only slightly injured. “After the performance I did, I didn’t want to continue. I have to focus on my mental health. I think mental health is more present in sports right now. We have to protect our mind and our body and not limit ourselves to doing what the world wants us to do, “he said.

AS SOON AS I ENTER THE MAT, IT IS ONLY MY HEAD AND I, DEALING WITH DEMONS IN MY HEAD (…) I HAVE TO DO WHAT IS RIGHT FOR ME AND FOCUS ON MY SANITY AND NOT ENDANGERING MY HEALTH AND WELL-BEING.

Our Eurosport Experts analyze the situation of Simone Biles

