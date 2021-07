Handball

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | France-Spain: Hard defeat despite being classified (37-31)

The Spanish handball team conceded its first defeat at the Tokyo Games, this Friday by a clear 37-31 against France, in a match in which the Spanish team was not able to overcome the absence of defender Viran Morros at any time. The defender will miss the remainder of the Olympic tournament due to injury.

00:01:39, 31 minutes ago