Soccer

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, football (W): Australia-Sweden (0-1), video summary and goals

Sweden survived the superiority with the ball and the chances of Australia (0-1) and took advantage of their great opportunity, in an indecision in the exit of the goalkeeper Micah Teagan as soon as the second half began, to get into their second consecutive final of Olympics, this time against Canada.

00:04:30, 3 hours ago