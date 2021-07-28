Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Football | The national team’s path to medals: First step, Ivory Coast

The national team is already in the quarterfinals of these Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, after a difficult group stage but in which Luis de la Fuente’s pupils did their homework. A draw (0-0) with Egypt, a victory by the minimum (0-1) against Australia and a point (1-1) against Argentina were enough to achieve one of the eight places that give the option to continue fighting for the medals. On Saturday, at 10:00, expect a life or death duel with a difficult rival in front: Ivory Coast.

Ivory Coast gave the surprise in Group D, managing to sneak like second classified, undefeated, Y leaving Germany out of the fight. After debuting with victory (2-1) against Saudi Arabia, Brazil hit the African wall (0-0) in a duel marked by the early and inexplicable expulsion of Douglas Luiz. On the last day, the team led by Soualiho Haidara added another point (1-1) in front of a German combined that paid for the pressure of needing a victory not to be eliminated.

The Ivorian national team meets all the topics of the African teams that tend to reach high levels in this type of tournaments: rocky, anarchic and with an outstanding physique. That’s how it is Franck kessie, soul of this team and captain without armband at 24 years old. The midfielder of Milan is a player of a lot of travel, with a power more than remarkable and with instinct to reach the area and finish the play. His was the winning goal in the debut against Saudi Arabia, the only goal for Côte d’Ivoire that has not come from an own goal.

Franck Kessie celebrates the goal against Saudi Arabia, Tokyo 2020.

TO Kessie join it, as pillars of the team, Eric Bailly Y Max gradel. The second, is the one wears the bracelet and the most veteran of the call with 33 years. Once a skilled and electric extreme, the passage of the years has lost that spark to the Sivasspor player. First. instead, it is in full maturity in his carrer. After passing through the Villarreal, It has been entrenched in the center of Manchester United’s rear and it’s the player with more defensive hierarchy of the team.

Bailly tries to stop an attack from Germany, Tokyo 2020.

To these three regulars in the eleven, we must add others two prominent names: Amad Diallo Y Christian Kouamé. Diallo is the great promise and the youngest of this team, a pearl that the ‘Red Devils’ tied this winter from Atalanta. At the age of 19, he can perform for both bands and for the center, although his ideal position is to start from the right flank to look for the One against one or threaten the diagonal and the I hit with his good leg, his left. Kouamé, meanwhile, has not had his best year at Fiorentina and what it promised in its passage through Genoa has not just come out. Despite this, it is the most reliable reference striker of the African team.

Amad Diallo drives the ball against Germany, Tokyo 2020.

Those of Luis de la Fuente they will have to find the solution to your goal problems to impose on a Ivory Coast that will try to follow the script seen so far, enhancing its defensive order to take advantage of speed and the ability to repeat efforts of your block in transitions.

In semis, New Zealand or Kubo’s Japan

Of the match that they will dispute Spain and Ivory Coast, will come out a semi-finalist who will have to face the winner of Japan-New Zealand on Tuesday, August 3, at 1:00 p.m.. The japanese came to their Games with great enthusiasm and a poster of covered that have blown up. With Take Kubo directing and executingThe Japanese have led a group that also included the Mexican team (2nd) and the French (3rd and eliminated). Now, they start as favorites in the rooms in front of an oceanic set which ended in second place in the weakest quartet of the tournament, along with South Korea (1st), Romania (3rd) and Honduras (4th).

