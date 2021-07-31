Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Football | Summary Japan-New Zealand: Penalties choose the rival of Spain (4-2) – Soccer video

Soccer

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Football | Japan-New Zealand summary: Penalties choose Spain’s rival (4-2)

The Japan team will be Spain’s rival in the semifinals of the Tokyo 2020 soccer tournament after overcoming, with suffering, New Zealand, before which they needed to resort to penalties after finishing the match and extra time without goals. Hajime Moriyasu’s team, intractable in the group stage, in which they beat Mexico, South Africa and France, will meet Spain for the final.

00:04:28, 43 minutes ago