Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, football | South Korea-Mexico: Aztec exhibition road to glory (3-6)

Mexico beat South Korea (3-6) in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The Asians balanced the early Mexican goal, but a goal from Romo put the Central Americans ahead again. Korea closed the gap again before the gale of a Mexico that is already very close to the medal. It will face Brazil in the semifinals as the first metal option.

00:02:23, 3 hours ago