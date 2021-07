Football

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, soccer: Marta scores for the fifth time in a row at the Games at 35 years old

Despite her 35 years, the Brazilian Marta maintains intact her scoring instinct that has characterized her career so much. The forward took advantage of a ball that was left dead in the Chinese area to open the match scoreboard and advance her team after showing that at age it is just a number.

00:00:51, 33 minutes ago