Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, football | In Japan he is not the king, but neither a joke

Football inevitably takes a back seat at the Olympic Games, when athletics, swimming and gymnastics claim with justice and spectacle the spotlights that have long been denied them. The role of the beautiful game in these events, accentuated by the particularity of being an Under-23 tournament, is for many a justification to even request their exclusion from the Olympic program, but gives this competition a touch between inexplicable and mysterious in which many powers get mired. Needless to say, the Spanish team has choked on Olympic football in the 21st century. Since Sydney 2000 the generation of Xavi Hernández, Carles Puyol and José Mari Romero conquered silver, the fallow has been remarkable, with the exception of a forgettable appearance in London 2012 with a team called to higher levels. The gold of Barcelona of 29 years ago is already beginning to be too far away, despite the fact that Luis Enrique, coach of the absolute, personifies the common thread between those who touched the glory at the Camp Nou and the young people under the command of Luis de la Fuente, with more than one international with the largest selection in its ranks.

The 0-0 and the injuries of Óscar Mingueza and Dani Ceballos against Egypt augured a road with more thorns than roses for Spain. The tough Australia that did not concede the goal until the final stretch confirmed it and with Argentina practically everyone was made to the idea that Saitama was going to suffer. The Olympic tournaments are not a joke to be taken lightly, and France knows it well (fired with a resounding 0-4 by host Japan) and Germany, victim of the Group of Death at the hands of Brazil and Ivory Coast, next rival of Spain.

The lack of a goal, that endemic disease that is always attributed to the national team, returned to make an appearance in the group stage. The versatility of Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo is trading much higher than the specialization of Rafa Mir, relegated to a revulsive role on the final straights. However, unlike other tournaments, Spain is showing a greater competitive fang, with records that indicate the existence of a plan B to implement when they come badly. Oyarzabal himself headed an Asensio cross between the Aussie giants to give La Roja the only victory, while Mikel Merino, a midfielder with a greater aroma of British box-to-box than a virtuoso of the native tiquitaca, opened the scoring against Argentina. They are not bad signs for the future.

What’s coming: Ivory Coast

After the bad drink of the group stage, it is time to look at the final draw, in which it will be decided whether to fight for a medal again 21 years later or not. To get into that fight the spirited Elephants of Ivory Coast will have to be managed wisely. Thirteen years later, they return to the quarterfinals, thus relieving the generation of Kalou, Gervinho and company, led in Tokyo by veteran Max Gradel and efficient Éric Bailly and Kessié in defense and core. His coach, Soualiho Haïdara, has to juggle to stop the momentum of his players, who already have two sent-offs after three games, so Spain will have to gather maturity and try to avoid all the traps that can be found along the way. .

Far away, in the other half of the table, appear more seasoned teams recently in the thorny issue of men’s Olympic football. Mexico and South Korea, always competitive, will meet in the most attractive quarterfinals, while Richarlison’s and Dani Alves’ Brazil will face the iron-clad Egyptian Pharaohs. Making predictions for the final in Yokohama would be reckless, but one thing is for sure, and that is that Spain has acquired several levels of maturity since the surprise of the previous friendly against Japan before the Games. Live every unmissable moment live on the App by Eurosport

