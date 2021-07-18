Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Football (friendly) Japan-Spain: Little punch, but great enthusiasm for Tokyo

MATCH SHEET

1- Japan: Tani; Sakai, Tomiyasu, Yoshida, Itakura, Hatate; Soma (Nakayama 78 ‘), Endo, Doan, Kubo (Veda 66’); Hayashi.

This is how we live Spain’s draw against Japan in the preparation match

18 HOURS AGO

1- Spain: Unai Simon (Álvaro Fernández 79 ‘); Óscar Gil, Mingueza (Eric García 55 ‘), Pau Torres, Miranda (Cucurella 79’); Zubimendi (Moncayola 46 ‘), Mikel Merino (Carlos Soler 56’); Asensio (Puado 68 ‘), Ceballos (Pedri 68’), Dani Olmo (Bryan Gil 56 ‘) and Rafa Mir (Oyarzabal 46’).

-Goals: 1-0, min.42: Ritsu Doan. 1-1, min.78: Carlos Soler.

-Referee: Jumpei Ilda (JAP) admonished Seko (65 ‘) from Japan and Moncayola (90’ + 2) and Óscar Gil (90 ‘+ 3) from Spain.

-Incidents: Friendly match in preparation for the Olympic Games played at the Noevier Styadium in Kobe. 4,909 spectators in the stands due to coronavirus restrictions.

FIRST PART

Spain accused the climatic conditions of heat and humidity of Japan. Something normal since they could only do a full performance training in Japanese lands before and they faced a local team accustomed to the environmental demands of their country and who were facing their second friendly.

The team led by Luis de la Fuente started well, dominating possession and assets in the recovery after loss, although without generating great chances of danger. Kosei Tani only had to intervene in a shot at Rafa Mir’s first bounce that went to the middle, at m.15, and in an exit to reduce space to Dani Ceballos in an attempt to dive that went to the side of the net a minute later.

And the Spanish coach saw the downturn coming for his team. At m.19 he already accentuated the encouragement and motivation on his own with more than 4,909 spectators as witnesses in the Noevier Styadium, although in five days in the debut no public is allowed.

The break for hydration half an hour into the game ended up changing the sign of the match. Japan grew and could have more ball. Two warnings, from Itakura heading out of a corner and from Endo with his left foot, protecting the ball well from his back against Mingueza, who narrowly left high.

And the local goal came in the third minute in the 42nd minute. Ritsu Doan, a Dutch PSV player, proved to be on a roll. To his double against Honduras he added a great goal from the edge of the area. Left-handed shot directly into the squad, after Takefusa Kubo won a duel against Martín Zubimendi, against which Unai Simón could do nothing.

SECOND PART

After the break, and with 11 changes allowed, Luis de la Fuente began to give minutes to the rest of the players who make up the Olympic call. And, beyond the result, prove a doubt that it handles in the system for the debut. Playing with a pure forward like Rafa Mir or with a false ‘9’, entering Mikel Oyarzabal, as in the European Under-21 who gave the ticket to Tokyo 2020, acting in said demarcation.

Spain regained command of the party, but it continued to struggle to generate opportunities of real danger. And almost that the goal of the tie was found by Carlos Soler unintentionally. Juan Miranda pushed the bottom line already at m.78, put the pass back for a Javi Puado who shot, the ball brushed against the Valencia midfielder before touching the post and entering the goal.

By that time Pedri was already on the field. He jumped onto the grass ten minutes earlier instead of Dani Ceballos. The team noticed.

Goal with a touch of luck, but that serves, even if it is a friendly, to calm the criticism that could arise. From being favorites to gold to falling in the group stage for the public opinion, it takes very little. But it is nothing more than a friendly in which Luis de la Fuente was able to prove things in the face of real fire, on July 22 in the debut against Egypt (9:30 am CEST).

